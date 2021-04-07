Holland Construction Services Completes Keystone Place Senior Living Development in O’Fallon, Illinois

Holland Construction Services has completed work on the new Keystone Place at Richland Creek Senior Living Development in O’Fallon, Illinois.

The $39 million development, located at the northwest corner of Frank Scott Parkway and Fountain Lakes Drive, offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care services in one location. The four-story building has 149 apartments including 64 independent living, 66 assisted living, and 19 memory care, plus one guest suite. The five-acre development also features a memory garden, a courtyard, and a formal entrance lobby facing Fountain Lakes Drive.

Timothy Eldredge, President of NASCON Senior, LLC and Co-Founder of Keystone Senior Management Services, Inc. said because Holland was able to complete the project one month ahead of schedule, residents are already moving in and starting to utilize this facility.

“This development offers a much-needed, new rental housing option for older adults seeking a safe, secure, maintenance-free, service-rich lifestyle and we’re very excited that it was completed ahead of schedule,” said Eldredge. “We selected Holland for this project because of their proven track-record for reliability and expertise and were very satisfied with the work they did on this project.”

The 170,000 square-foot development was constructed adjacent to Parkway Lakeside Apartments, which Holland completed several years ago. Holland Project Manager, Rob Ruehl, said this is a unique build for their team because of the comprehensive nature of the development.

“Our team has an incredible amount of experience handling multi-family and senior living projects that require different care levels and because of that background, we were able to ensure this development met the intended use for the building and the project ran smoothly,” said Ruehl. “We know Keystone Place will be well-utilized in our area and we were happy to be a part of it, and build a long-term relationship with this developer.”

Jan Brenner, Keystone Place at Richland Creek’s Senior Living Counselor, said interest in the Keystone community has been quite enthusiastic, with in-demand apartment floor plan options going fast.

“Keystone Place at Richland Creek’s ultra-inclusive service package provides meals, housekeeping, transportation, and life enrichment opportunities that allow residents to engage, explore and maximize their personal wellness, even in a time of social distancing,” said Brenner. “With residents and staff vaccinated at this point, people are really seeking opportunities to socialize and connect with others again, and that’s the idea behind the Keystone Place lifestyle.”

The community is hosting open house events on April 17and 18by appointment. For more information about Keystone Place at Richland Creek or to schedule an open house visit, call (618) 576-6178.

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.