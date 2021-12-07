Holland Construction Services Completes Metro East Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center

Holland Construction Services has completed work on the new Metro East

Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, located at 331 Regency Park Drive in O’Fallon, Illinois.

The 12,000-square-foot facility was designed by ACI Boland Architects and despite the pandemic-related supply and labor shortages, the medical facility was completed on schedule. The new building is one of several healthcare facilities, including the new hospital campuses for HSHS and BJC, which Holland has built in the Metro East over the last few years.

“This project was certainly within our area of expertise from a construction standpoint,” said Holland Project Manager Eric Paulek. “We were also fortunate that we were able to order all of our materials early so we avoided many of the supply chain issues companies are currently dealing with. It’s exciting to see the footprint Holland has created in regards to healthcare facilities in this area. We know these are projects that will benefit the entire community and we’re proud to be a part of them.”

Metro East Dermatology provides cutting-edge surgical treatment for skin cancer as well as specialized medical dermatology. Dr. Jamie McGinness, owner of Metro East Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, said the new facility has allowed their business to triple its size. Dr. McGinness specializes in Mohs surgery, a highly effective and precise treatment for most forms of skin cancer, with an unprecedented cure rate of up to 99%. As one of the only fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons in the Metro East, he and his wife, Jackie McGinness, FNP, established their practice in Shiloh four years ago and decided it was time to build a new, permanent space as their business continues to grow.

“We selected Holland because of their reputation of integrity and reliability, and because they have a tremendous amount of experience with similar medical facilities in this area,” said Dr. McGinness. “Their team did an excellent job of completing the project on time and keeping us informed every step of the way. We’re very excited to start seeing patients in our new facility.”

Metro East Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center’s team also includes Diana Vork, MD and Jennifer Jouet, PA. To learn more about the practice or to schedule an appointment online, go to www.dermskincancercenter.com or call (618) 622-7546.

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

