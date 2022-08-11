Holland Construction Services Completes Mill Creek Flats Development in Midtown St. Louis

Holland Construction Services has completed work on Mill Creek Flats Luxury Apartments, a $22 million, six-story building with 105 residential units and a two-story parking garage in Midtown St. Louis. Located near SSM Health’s new hospital campus and St. Louis University, the development includes 10,000 square feet of ground floor retail space and resident amenities such as a fitness center, rooftop pool and pet spa. The project, which was developed by Pier Property Group, began in January of 2021 and was recently completed.

This complex is the latest addition to the Pier Property Group’s Steelcote Square District, a more than $100 million investment in Midtown St. Louis. The District contains several of their completed multi-family properties including the Steelcote Lofts and Steelcote Crossing, as well as their latest mixed-use project also under construction by Holland, The Edwin.

“This is my second of four multi-family projects with Holland Construction Services and I am always impressed with their ability to navigate through any challenge they are presented with,” said Developer Michael Hamburg with Pier Property Group. “For this project, we ran into several obstacles that were out of Holland’s control, such as weather, the skyrocketing cost of supplies, shipping container shortages, and the ongoing challenge with labor shortages. Their ability to keep the project moving forward and maintain an open communication process throughout the project was invaluable.”

Holland Project Manager Clayton Herring said this project also required extra thought and coordination with their virtual design and construction team due to the building’s unique exterior façade, which is made of a custom metal. The exterior will give the structure a distinct appearance that varies throughout the day.

“This project was a tremendous success for Holland, especially given the challenging construction environment everyone is currently facing,” said Herring. “The building’s unique façade makes it stand out in this area and I have no doubt it will attract residents and businesses to Midtown St. Louis. I am proud of our team’s ability to problem solve and work cohesively alongside the developer, the City of St. Louis, and many other entities to complete this project on time and on budget.”

About Holland

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible construction experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986. Holland is led by President Mike Marchal and founder and CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction, and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area by volume. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

Share this: Tweet



