Holland Construction Services Completes Missouri American Water North Service Center

Holland Construction Services has completed work on the new Missouri American Water North Service Center at 9040 Frost Avenue in Berkeley.

Missouri American Water Vice President of Operations, Jeffrey Kaiser, said the new service center is fully operational and has increased their efficiency by bringing 50 employees within a 15-minute drive of most customers in the area. This allows the utility company to respond more quickly to emergency main breaks and reduce travel times for customer service appointments.

“Strategically placing our North Service Center in Berkeley enhances our ability to provide outstanding service and reliability to customers across St. Louis County,” said Kaiser. “We have partnered with Holland on several projects over the last few years and are pleased the jobs have been done accurately and completed on time.”

The North St. Louis facility consists of a 12,640 square-foot pre-engineered metal building that includes approximately 7,660 square-feet of office space and nearly 5,000 square feet of vehicle storage. The project also includes an additional 10,000-square-foot, pre-engineered equipment storage area, half of which is enclosed and the other half covered. Holland Project Manager, Eric Paulek, said this type of light industrial and commercial project is an area his team specializes in.

“This was a design and build project that we knew, from a timing standpoint, would need to move quickly because we had just over six months to complete it,” said Paulek. “Missouri American Water needed the facility to be fully operational by the end of the year so it was exciting for us to reach that goal and see the difference it is making for their customers. We’ve worked with Missouri and Illinois American Water numerous times over the past few years and value their partnership.”

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, and is led by founder and CEO Bruce Holland, President Mike Marchal, and Vice President & Multi-Family Director Doug Weber.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

With a history dating to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 15 million people in 46 states.

on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Photo Above: Missouri American Water North Service Center.