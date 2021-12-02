Holland Construction Services Completes Renovations on Historic Lofts on the Square

Holland Construction Services has completed the $14.6 million renovation of the former Meredith Home/Hotel Belleville, now known as Lofts on the Square, located prominently on the Public Square in Downtown Belleville. The highly anticipated senior living project, located at 16 S. Illinois Street in Belleville, includes 47 apartments, common areas, activity spaces, a library/computer lab, an exercise room and storage facilities. The six-story building also includes 3,000 square feet of leasable restaurant and retail space on the street-level first floor.

Holland Construction Senior Project Manager, Tim Simon, said renovating the nearly 90-year-old building, which was recently listed on the National Register of Historic Places, as part of the project, came with a unique set of challenges, that his team was able to address the issues and still deliver the project on time and within budget.

“It’s been exciting to essentially bring this historic building back to life and make it shine again,” said Simon. “Our goal was to retrofit this building, which was built in 1931, with 21st century technology without losing any of its original character. We encountered some unexpected supply chain issues, such as the historic, custom-made doors taking three months longer than expected to get in, but we were able to work around those challenges and deliver a finished project we are all really proud of.”

The Southwestern Illinois Development Authority (SWIDA) and St. Louis-based Bywater Development Group purchased the long-vacant building from the City of Belleville and were the developers on the project. SWIDA executive director Mike Lundy said their goal was to retain the building’s original interior and exterior historic character-defining elements, while re-purposing the building as residential apartments, bringing new vitality to Downtown Belleville.

“This is a building that was once slated for demolition, and now, we feel confident it will become a focal point of our city,” said Lundy. “Holland went the extra mile on many occasions to find innovative ways to ensure this project stayed true to our original vision for it and communicated with us every step of the way. We are thrilled with the end result.”

Lundy said the Lofts on the Square apartments are available to senior citizens, 55 and older, who meet income requirements and that, while apartments are renting quickly, spaces are currently available for lease. The senior apartments are on the second through sixth floors and the first floor features a restored lobby area and street-level commercial space. No tenants for the commercial space have been named yet. Those interested can call 618-345-3400 or email loftsonthesquare@sugarcreekcapital.com.

