Holland Construction Services Completes Sunnen Station Phase II in Maplewood

Holland Construction Services has completed construction on Phase II of the Sunnen Station Apartment complex near Manchester and South Hanley Roads in Maplewood, Missouri. The new four-story, 121-unit apartment community includes an attached 61,000 sq. ft. two-level parking garage with 187 spaces and indoor/outdoor recreational facilities.

The multi-family development, developed by the Sunnen Family in conjunction with Cozad Commercial Real Estate, is the first new apartment construction in the City of Maplewood in several years.

“Phase I of Sunnen Station Apartments is currently 100% occupied so we knew there was clearly a need for this type of development in the area,” said G.T. Cozad, Principal at Cozad Commercial Real Estate. “The new development includes many of the same modern amenities as Phase I, including on-site recreational facilities such as a fitness center, and a swimming pool. We’re excited to give St. Louis residents an additional high-quality housing option.”

Rick Kallaus, member of the Sunnen Family, added, “The City of Maplewood has been a great partner for us so we were happy to continue development in this location. Holland also has tremendous expertise in multi-family developments and did a fantastic job on Phase I so this felt like a seamless project for us.”

Holland completed Phase I of the complex in 2017 which sits adjacent to Phase II and is connected by a shared parking lot. The complex is also adjacent to the Sunnen Station MetroLink Station and the Sunnen Business Park. Holland project manager Steve Bauer said their previous experience with the developer helped the project run smoothly.

“This has been a fantastic project for Holland as a whole,” said Project Manager Steve Bauer. “Our biggest challenge was discovering debris and boulders the size of cars underneath the foundation when we first started digging. Fortunately, the owners understood those challenges and knew we would get the job done. This development will be a perfect addition to the Maplewood community.”

Sunnen Station Apartments Phase II is currently leasing. For more information about the development, go to www.sunnenstationapts.com. The architect on the project was Tim Sandweg.

