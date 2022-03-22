Holland Construction Services Completes Upscale Apartment Complex in Maryland Heights, Missouri

Holland Construction Services has completed The Flats at Dorsett Ridge, a new $45 million, 214-unit luxury apartment complex in Maryland Heights, one-half mile west of the I-270 and Dorsett intersection. The project was developed by Pier Property Group and is now leasing.

Developer Michael Hamburg, owner of Pier Property Group, said this is his third project with Holland Construction Services and he is looking forward to working with them in the future.

“Holland’s experience and expertise in building mid-rise luxury apartments shone through every step of the way on this project,” Hamburg said. “Their team takes a very process-oriented approach to their work, and they are excellent at problem-solving through any situation. This is a really challenging construction market right now but being able to have a team like Holland to rely on provides a ton of confidence going forward.”

Holland Construction Services is also working with Pier Property Group to complete the new Mill Creek Flats development in Midtown St. Louis which is expected to be finished within the next few months. The company also recently broke ground on the Flats at Wildhorse Village in Chesterfield, MO, which has a scheduled completion date of summer 2023. Hamburg said he is also working with Holland on their next venture in Midtown St. Louis, a 199-unit building with a Target store on the ground floor.

“We’re very proud of the relationship and the work we’ve been able to accomplish with Pier Property Group over the last few years,” said Project Executive Rob Ruehl. “Our team worked hard to ensure The Flats at Dorsett Ridge was completed on time and under budget which is a testament to the seamless way we worked together. These types of wood-frame projects are an area of expertise for us, so we’re excited for future opportunities with this developer.”

The Flats at Dorsett Ridge is a four-story, 236,000 sq. ft development. It includes a resort-style pool, outdoor game surface, grilling stations, state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga/cycling room, dog park, dog spa, business center, bike storage, and expansive balconies. Units have efficient floor plans, unobstructed views, fiber wireless internet, and high-end finishes, such as stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile shower surrounds, and custom flooring. The development also features a 315-car parking deck on the back of the site.

FitzGerald Associates architects and planners of Chicago partnered with Remiger Design of St. Louis on the design of the project.

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

