Holland Construction Services Hires John Gillespie as Project Directo

Holland Construction Services is pleased to announce John Gillespie as its newest Project Director. Gillespie will primarily focus on Holland’s healthcare-related projects. He joins Holland with more than 28 years of experience working on a variety of projects, including several major medical facilities.

In his new position, Gillespie will bring his short and long-term strategic thinking skills to Holland’s project management team. As Project Director, Gillespie will help build and maintain relationships, guide the pre-construction and construction process for healthcare projects, and focus on the growth of Holland’s team members.

“I was looking for a company committed to sustained growth, and a commitment to maintaining a culture of synergy and integrity,” said Gillespie. “Holland exceeded my expectations. I am honored to be part of this company, and I am excited to work with the amazing people at Holland.”

Gillespie has overseen a variety of multi-million-dollar healthcare projects which includes serving as Construction Director on a large $550 million expansion for a major medical center in St. Louis. Alongside his experience in healthcare, Gillespie also has experience leading construction teams in the commercial and industrial markets.

Gillespie has spent more than two decades working in the St. Louis area where he has held Project Engineer, Project Manager, Senior Project Manager and Project Director titles. He is a graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Architectural Engineering degree program, focusing on the design of building mechanical systems.

“We are excited to have John join our team,” said Holland Director of Operations Mike Deihl. “His experience and personality will reinforce our client-focused approach and continue to build solid relationships with the subcontractor and supplier community. He will be a great team leader at Holland.”

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction, and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal consistently ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors by volume in the St. Louis area. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

