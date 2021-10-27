Holland Construction Services Opening New St. Louis Office

Plans are in the works at Holland Construction Services to open a new office at 1000 Macklind Avenue in St. Louis. The new office, located across from Forest Park between the St. Louis Science Center and St. Louis Community College, will provide Holland with greater recruitment and business opportunities as the company continues to grow in the St. Louis market.

“More than half of our business as a company is in St. Louis and 20% of our team members already live here, so this new location will help us better serve our existing clients and build new relationships,” said Holland Construction Services President Mike Marchal. “We are a growing company so we hope this location will be attractive to leaders in our industry with an entrepreneurial mindset who share our commitment to a positive work culture and community involvement.”

Marchal said plans are underway to completely remodel the exterior and interior of the 6,000 square-foot space which includes a large training room on the lower level. Once complete, 15 employees will be assigned to that location, and Holland is looking to hire additional project managers, field superintendents, pre-construction managers, and project engineers to work from the St. Louis office. The projected completion and move-in date is Spring of 2022.

Holland’s work in St. Louis this past year included completion of the new Volpi Foods meat slicing and packaging facility in Union, Missouri American Water’s North Service Center in Berkeley and The Jewel Apartments in O’Fallon. These recently completed projects are in addition to many other large construction projects currently in progress including several multi-family developments such as The Flats at Dorsett Ridge in Maryland Heights, Mill Creek Flats in Midtown St. Louis, phase two of Sunnen Station Apartments in Maplewood, Moda on The Hill in the historic Hill neighborhood and Heartland View Apartments in Wentzville. In addition, other projects underway by Holland include a new Nissan car dealership in Herculaneum and site improvements for a new Costco in University City. Marchal said that so far at least four additional construction projects in the St. Louis area are slated to begin early next year and Holland currently has a projected revenue of over $200 million for 2022.

Founded in 1986, Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Serving clients throughout Illinois and Missouri, the company is led by founder and CEO Bruce Holland, President Mike Marchal, and Vice President Doug Weber.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

