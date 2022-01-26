Holland Construction Services Promotes Katie McCutchen to CFO

Holland Construction Services President, Mike Marchal, is pleased to announce the promotion of Katie McCutchen to Chief Financial Officer. McCutchen has 18 years of construction accounting experience and has spent the last several years serving as Holland’s controller.

“We pride ourselves on the quality of people we have at Holland and are personally invested in each team member’s professional development,” said Marchal. “Katie is a natural leader and has been a valuable member of Holland’s management team where she has demonstrated her thought leadership and passion for the financial performance and overall success of Holland’s clients and team members. We’re excited to see her continued drive and success as our CFO.”

As CFO, McCutchen leads strategy around growth and profitability, forecasts revenue needs, maximizes cash flow and investments and keeps the company competitive in the market. She also oversees the accounting, human resources, and IT departments. During her time at Holland, McCutchen has held a variety of financing and accounting positions including assistant controller, controller, and now CFO. Additionally, she has provided accounting/finance mentoring to emerging contractors in the industry.

“I came to Holland in 2016 and quickly experienced what a truly special organization it is,” said McCutchen. “This is an exciting time for Holland between opening our 2nd office as well as a very healthy and growing client base. I am honored by the appointment and appreciate the trust and confidence it demonstrates. I understand and embrace the vision Bruce Holland had when he founded Holland Construction Services and I am very excited to help grow and evolve the company while carrying forward Holland’s values and culture.”

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction, and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

