Holland Construction Services Promotes Rob Ruehl to Project Executive

Holland Construction Services President Mike Marchal is pleased to announce the promotion of Rob Ruehl to Project Executive. Ruehl has been with Holland since 2017 and has showcased his determination and work ethic on a multitude of projects.

“Rob has been a tremendous asset to us and our clients over the past five years,” said Marchal. “I am very proud of the work he has done and the professional growth I’ve seen in him. We’re looking forward to seeing his continued success leading teams as a Project Executive.”

With more than two decades of experience in the industry, Ruehl has been a part of major projects at Holland including Keystone Place Senior Living, The Villages of Twin Oaks, The Flats at Dorsett Ridge, and Heartland View Apartments.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to assist in guiding and growing our multi-family market and continue where we are strong and continue to grow our team,” Ruehl said.

In the new position, Ruehl will be bringing his short and long-term strategic thinking skills to the management team. As Project Executive, Ruehl will identify market opportunities, build and maintain relationships, guide the preconstruction process on multi-family projects, negotiate contracts, and focus on the growth of his teammates.

Ruehl received a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and Construction Management from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction, and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

