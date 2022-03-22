Holland Construction Services Raises $25,000 for Two Local Nonprofits

Holland Construction Services is proud to announce their charitable foundation raised $25,000 total at its annual winter golf charity event, the Klondike Klassic. The money will benefit two local nonprofit organizations, Leaps of Love and Fore Honor Foundation. Both charities took home a $12,500 check to help support their causes.

“It is phenomenal to raise money for two very deserving organizations and I’m so proud of the hard work our team puts into this each year,” said Holland Construction Services President Mike Marchal. “We really accomplished something together on this special and heartwarming day. We have family members in the military, so the Fore Honor Foundation’s mission of honoring our servicemen and women hits close to home. Leaps of Love is also doing great things to help support local families and is an organization that our employees connected with.”

Leaps of Love is based out of Highland, IL and strives to help families impacted by late effects of childhood cancer and childhood brain tumors. They offer support services through retreats, events, and outings to provide hope, strength and encouragement.

“We are so excited to be selected as a recipient of the Klondike Klassic,” said Traci Riechmann, Founder and President of Leaps of Love. “It is a great donation and we are thrilled to use it towards the cost of our retreat in St. Charles for 8-10 of our St. Louis area families dealing with the late effects of childhood cancer and childhood brain tumors.”

Fore Honor Foundation is a golf course and venue in the St. Louis area that provides a place of healing and caring for military veterans, active military, fire & rescue, police, emergency responders and gold star families. Their mission is to provide a membership for local heroes to thank them for their service. With this donation they hope to create wellness programs to help those suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury.

“This donation is very needed and sincerely appreciated,” said Andrea Politte, President & Founder of the Fore Honor Foundation. “It will help a great deal in our mission and vision of honor, respect, healing and wellness for those who serve. This donation is a beautiful testament to the kind of amazing people that work at Holland Construction Services.”

Since its inception in 1989, the Klondike Klassic has raised over $250,000 for local charities. In 2015, Holland created the Holland Employee Charitable Foundation (HECF). The organization is employee run and driven with the mission of helping others in the community through donations and volunteering. The HECF has helped make the Klondike Klassic an annual event, with funds raised going towards a local organization voted on annually by the seven member Foundation Advisory Committee.

For more information on Leaps of Love visit www.leapsoflove.org.

For more information on Fore Honor Foundation, visit www.forehonor.com.

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

Share this: Tweet



