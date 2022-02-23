Holland Promotes Paul Gansauer to Vice President of Pre-Construction

Holland Construction Services President Mike Marchal is pleased to announce the promotion of veteran employee Paul Gansauer to Vice President of Pre-Construction.

Gansauer has more than 15 years of experience at Holland and has risen through the ranks in a variety of roles to become one of the company’s senior leaders. Gansauer started as a Project Engineer in 2007, then became an Assistant Project Manager and Project Manager. He eventually moved to the Pre-Construction Department as an Estimator, then Senior Estimator, Director of Pre-Construction Services and is now the Vice President. He currently leads a growing team of thirteen members.

“Paul is one of our rising stars at Holland and has been a tremendous asset to our clients,” said Marchal. “He works tirelessly to find the most economical solution to our clients’ needs and has led the Pre-Construction Department since 2015. As Vice President, Paul will work with clients early in the development process to set projects on a path for success. He will focus on the growth of team members and processes to create capacity within the department while providing high-level guidance on our pursuits.”

Gansauer said he has seen the Pre-Construction department evolve over the years into an essential part of Holland’s building process.

“I have been honored to work with Holland for many years now and see our Pre-Construction Department grow into what it is today,” said Gansauer. “There’s no doubt that the work our team does in Pre-Construction helps bring in and retain business because of the level of detail we put into these projects. The more insight our clients have about a project before we start digging, the better the end product will be. That’s what has helped us successfully grow our Pre-Construction department while delivering projects on time and on budget.”

About Holland

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction, and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

Share this: Tweet



