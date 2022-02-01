Holly Kinney Promoted to Tarlton Controller

Tarlton Corp. has promoted Holly Kinney to Controller at the St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm. Kinney, who joined Tarlton in May 2018 as Assistant Controller, has been instrumental in organizing, tracking and assisting in the company’s regular financial reporting. In addition, she is an active member of Tarlton’s diversity committee and previously chaired the philanthropy committee.

“Holly has been a key contributor to our department and to the company overall,” said Anthony Eftimoff, Tarlton Vice President of Finance. “She has continually taken on additional responsibilities, especially over the last six months, that are instrumental to Tarlton’s continued financial strength and success as a premier St. Louis builder.”

Kinney earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting, with a financial planning minor, and a Master of Accountancy from Missouri State University. She has been a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Missouri since 2012. Prior to joining Tarlton, she worked as financial reporting manager for a Missouri-based national provider of parts and services to the commercial vehicle market. She also has experience as a staff accountant for a global retail environment manufacturer and for a national CPA and advisory firm.

About Tarlton

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021,Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement and service to others.

