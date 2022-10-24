Holocaust Museum Addition Opens Nov. 2

By KERRY SMITH, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

Visitors will be able to see the greatly expanded St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum Nov. 2 when its new addition opens.

The $21 million project, designed by TR,i Architects and built by A.J. Brown, Inc. Construction Services, triples the size of the existing museum. O’Toole Design Associates is the interior designer. Gallagher & Associates is the exhibit installer.

The museum is located at 36 Millstone Campus Drive in Creve Coeur. Its new entrance faces Lindbergh Boulevard.

Construction began in November 2020 on the addition, which is connected to the original museum space. A.J. Brown President Doug Rendleman says the façade is built with 3×8-foot large format tile, a synthetic stone material that also weaves inside to the ceiling interior and one of the museum’s large walls. The undulating design, he says, honors and remembers the Kristallnacht or Night of the Broken Glass in November 1938 when 30,000 Jews were sent to concentration camps, and many of them murdered.

images courtesy of TR,i Architects

The museum addition features numerous interactive and experiential learning opportunities, digital and traditional media, a multipurpose space for films, workshops, community discussions and traveling exhibits, survivor galleries, the preservation and display of rare and valuable artifacts, and a learning center for school groups.

To learn more about the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum, see https://stlholocaustmuseum.org/.

