Home Builders Association Donates $10,000 to Room at the Inn

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2023 HBA President Jeremy Roth (Elite Development Services/McBride Homes) (left) presented a $10,000 donation to Room at the Inn executive director David Weber.

The donation will be used to install a fence around the children’s play area for safety and security. Room at the Inn, located in Bridgeton, Mo., is a shelter for women and families who are homeless. The organization helps families get into a home of their own and equip them with the tools needed to prevent them from becoming homeless again.

The HBA is a local trade association of nearly 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.