Home Builders Association Donates $10,902 to Independence Center

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2021 HBA President Bill Wannstedt (Consort Homes) (left) presented a $10,902 donation to Independence Center chief program officer Jennifer Higganbotham and resident John French.

The donation will be used to fund the installation of new vinyl flooring at one of Independent Center’s apartment buildings for adults with serious mental illness. Independence Center is a community-based rehabilitation program for adults with severe and persistent mental illnesses in the St. Louis area. Its mission is to provide all the services and resources a person with a serious and persistent mental illness needs, to manage their symptoms, find belonging and purpose, and gain the independence to live a healthy, quality life.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.

