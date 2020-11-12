Home Builders Association Donates $11,396 to Independence Center

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2020-21 HBA President Bill Wannstedt (Consort Homes) (left) presented an $11,396 donation to Independence Center member Jewell Turner, grant writer Abigail Kim and unit staff member Pat Marshall.

The donation will be used to fund the installation of security camera systems at two residential facilities for adults with serious mental illness, increasing safety for Independence Center residents. Independence Center is a community-based rehabilitation program for adults with severe and persistent mental illnesses in the St. Louis area. Its mission is to provide all the services and resources a person with a serious and persistent mental illness needs, to manage their symptoms, find belonging and purpose, and gain the independence to live a healthy, quality life.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.