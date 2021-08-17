Home Builders Association Donates $12,500 to DOORWAYS

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2021 HBA President Bill Wannstedt of Consort Homes (left) presented a $12,500 donation to DOORWAYS’ director of development Jim Timmerberg.

The donation will be used to update the foyer of a building in DOORWAYS’ Family Residential Complex, which houses 86 people, more than half of whom are child dependents. DOORWAYS is the only organization in the St. Louis area whose sole mission is to provide affordable, secure housing and related services for people living with HIV/AIDS. This mission is based on research that demonstrates that stable housing is the primary requisite for the most effective and compassionate treatment, management and prevention of HIV/AIDS.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.

Share this: Tweet



