Home Builders Association Donates $12,569 to Independence Center

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2023 HBA President Jeremy Roth (Elite Development Services/McBride Homes) (left) presented a $12,569 donation to Independence Center grant writer Abby Kim.

The donation will be used to fund the installation of new flooring at one of Independence Center’s residential care facilities for adults with serious mental illness. Independence Center is a community-based rehabilitation program for adults with severe and persistent mental illnesses in the St. Louis area. Its mission is to provide all the services and resources a person with a serious and persistent mental illness needs, to manage their symptoms, find belonging and purpose, and gain the independence to live a healthy, quality life.

The HBA is a local trade association of nearly 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.