Home Builders Association Donates $15,000 to Beyond Housing

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2020-21 HBA President Bill Wannstedt of Consort Homes (left) presented a $15,000 donation to Beyond Housing’s senior director of housing Cory Dickens, chief development office Becky Moss and maintenance superintendent Justin Waller.

The donation will be used to support roof and siding repairs at one of Beyond Housing’s properties. This will bring a currently uninhabitable home back online for use as affordable rental housing for a low-income family. Beyond Housing’s mission is to help entire communities become better places to live through educational programs and economic development. Ultimately, they seek to stabilize low-income families so they may focus on long-term goals like higher education, employment and homeownership.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.