Home Builders Association Donates $15,000 to Caring Solutions

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2021 HBA President Bill Wannstedt of Consort Homes (left) presented a $15,000 donation to Caring Solution’s founder Madi Hawn.

The donation will be used to add a doorway between the organization’s Valentine Place Respite Home and adjacent apartment building, making respite services for families in crisis more accessible. Caring Solutions designs and provides services to meet the unique needs of people with disabilities and their families, giving them the opportunity to lead fulfilling lives and achieve their highest potential. Valentine Place Respite Home opened in 2017 and is the only short-term housing and therapeutic care option for individuals with aggressive, destructive and self-abusive behaviors in the state of Missouri. The home has provided nearly 100,000 respite hours since its inception.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.