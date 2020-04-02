Home Builders Association Donates $15,000 to DOORWAYS

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2020 HBA President Bill Wannstedt of Consort Homes (left) presented a $15,000 donation to Jim Timmerberg, director of development for DOORWAYS.

The donation will be used to replace air handlers and heat pumps at DOORWAYS’ Cooper House residence. Cooper House is a 36-bed, 24-hour care facility for homeless individuals with HIV/AIDS and additional illnesses that restrict their independence. DOORWAYS is an interfaith non-profit organization which provides housing and related supportive services to improve quality of life and health outcomes for people affected by HIV/AIDS.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.