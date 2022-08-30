Home Builders Association Donates $15,000 to Faith Through Fire

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2022 HBA President Jeremy Roth (Elite Development Services/McBride Homes) (left) and HBA Executive Vice President Celeste Rueter (right) presented a $15,000 donation to Faith Through Fire’s CEO/founder Beth Wilmes. HBA member and CEO/chairman of Innsbrook Corporation Charlie Boyce (right center) sponsored the donation request.

The donation will be used toward the building of a respite house for St. Louis breast cancer patients at Innsbrook Resort, a luxury lake and golf course community in Innsbrook, Mo. The House of Hope will provide mental health support to patients who need a break from the rigors of treatment and is one of four Faith Through Fire programs designed to help address the emotional needs of women diagnosed with breast cancer. The organization’s other programs include peer mentorship, a podcast and partnership with Build-A-Bear® to help support the young children of breast cancer patients.

The HBA is a local trade association of nearly 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.

