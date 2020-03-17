Home Builders Association Donates $15,000 to Great Circle

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), HBA Executive Vice President Celeste Rueter (left) presented a $15,000 donation to Kenny Meredith, director of advancement for Great Circle, and Michael Singer, director of gift planning for Great Circle.

The donation will be applied to capital project costs for renovations to two bathrooms at Great Circle’s Intensive Behavior Treatment (IBT) Program housed within the Kresge East cottage on the Webster Groves campus. The IBT program provides intensive behavior counseling for four children at a time, serving approximately 24 children each year, who have severe behavioral challenges associated with autism, mental health disorder or developmental delay and exhibit aggression, inappropriate behaviors, property destruction, self-injury or suicidal ideation. Great Circle was formed in 2009 by the merger of Boys & Girls Town of Missouri and Edgewood Children’s Center and has become one of the most comprehensive providers of behavioral health services in Missouri, the Midwest and beyond.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.