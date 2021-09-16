Home Builders Association Donates $15,000 to Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2021 HBA President Bill Wannstedt of Consort Homes (left) presented a $15,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis director of resource development Harper Zielonko.

The donation will be used for the organization’s 2021 Build with a goal to have 16 families close to moving into their homes by the end of this year. Prospective home buyers will provide sweat equity volunteer hours to help build their homes and also take coursework covering subjects including finance, budgeting, insurance and home maintenance. Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis currently has homes under construction in the Gate District, Lookaway Summit and LaSaison developments.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.

