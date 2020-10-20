Home Builders Association Donates $15,000 to Habitat for Humanity St. Louis

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2020 HBA President Bill Wannstedt (Consort Homes) (left) presented a $15,000 donation to Deirdre Schaneman, resource development operations manager for Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis (HFHSL).

The donation will be used to support Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis’ 2020 build program. The funding will play an integral role in helping HFHSL reach its goal of building five new homes in the La Saison neighborhood and five new homes in The Gate neighborhood, both in south St. Louis City. Once the homes are completed, they will be purchased by hardworking, low-income families who will perform 350 hours of sweat equity to qualify for their purchase, and take on a 30-year, affordable mortgage payment.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.