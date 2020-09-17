Home Builders Association Donates $15,000 to LOVEtheLOU

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2020 HBA President Bill Wannstedt (Consort Homes) (left) presented a $15,000 donation to Lucas Rouggly, executive director and founder of LOVEtheLOU. LOVEtheLOU is a not-for-profit community development initiative that connects resources to the needs of the City of St. Louis.

The donation will be used to finish stabilizing an apartment complex that was donated to LOVEtheLOU’s STL | LIVE, a housing program designed to alleviate the stress of high rent and at the same time provide necessary resources to each family. The organization has completely rehabbed nine out of 10 apartments in the building located in North St. Louis City. The building works as a training ground for its housing program. Through STL | LIVE, abandoned houses and apartments are being purchased and are then remodeled for identified families to enter into a rent-to-own lease in an effort to stabilize the neighborhood.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.