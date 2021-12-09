Home Builders Association Donates $15,000 to Pony Bird, Inc.

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2021 HBA President Bill Wannstedt (Consort Homes) (left) presented a $15,000 donation to Pony Bird president/CEO Sara Sucharski and director of development Jennifer Adams.

The donation will be used to replace windows in the organization’s Mapaville Home, one of six residential group homes in the St. Louis area for non-ambulatory individuals of all ages with significant intellectual and physical disabilities. Pony Bird provides residential care just like a family would. Individuals enjoy learning, activities, community outings, and therapy services empowering them to live their best possible lives.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.

