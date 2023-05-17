Home Builders Association Donates $15,000 to Rebuilding Together Saint Louis

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2023 HBA President Jeremy Roth (Elite Development Services/McBride Homes) (left) presented a $15,000 donation to Rebuilding Together Saint Louis’ executive director Elaine Powers.

The donation will be used toward Rebuilding Together Saint Louis’ Rebuilding Day Program. Rebuilding Together revitalizes neighborhoods in partnership with the community by rehabilitating the houses of low-income home owners, particularly the elderly and the disabled, so that they may continue to live independently in comfort and safety. Rebuilding Day is the organization’s annual one-day blitz where volunteers make home repairs and a lasting impact on home owners in the St. Louis Metro area.

The HBA is a local trade association of nearly 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.