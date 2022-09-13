Home Builders Association Donates $15,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2022 HBA President Jeremy Roth (Elite Development Services/McBride Homes) (left) and HBA Executive Vice President Celeste Rueter (right) presented a $15,000 donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis’ president Dan Harbaugh.

The donation will be used to help fund the organization’s Let’s Make Room capital campaign to go toward the building of a new house between St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. The new house will replace two aging houses, reduce the wait list and serve more families in need each year. Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis provides a home-away-from-home for out-of-town families with hospitalized children. The shelter enables families to stay close to the hospital and involved in their child’s care without having to take on the incredible financial burden of hotel stays and food costs.

The HBA is a local trade association of nearly 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.

