Home Builders Association Donates $15,000 to St. Andrew’s Charitable Foundation

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2023 HBA President Jeremy Roth (Elite Development Services/McBride Homes) (left) and HBA Executive Vice President Celeste Rueter (right) presented a $15,000 donation to St. Andrew’s Charitable Foundation’s director of development Christine Rutherford (left center)and chief development officer Janet Leigh (right center).

The donation will go toward St. Andrew’s Charitable Foundation’s Safe Home for Seniors program, a minor home repair program that helps low-income seniors remain in their own homes, safely and independently. The grant is estimated to impact 18-20 client homes. St. Andrew’s Charitable Foundation is part of St. Andrew’s Resources for Seniors, a faith-based, non-sectarian, nonprofit dedicated to building a society in which older adults are respected and whose needs for a secure and productive life are fulfilled. St. Andrew’s meets the needs of the aging population in the St. Louis area and focuses on enhancing the lives of each older adult by providing a full range of well-being services and secure living environments to older adults over the age of 60.

The HBA is a local trade association of nearly 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.