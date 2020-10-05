Home Builders Association Donates $15,000 to St. Peters Senior Citizen Corporation

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2020 HBA President Bill Wannstedt (Consort Homes) (left) presented a $15,000 donation to Frances Kern, board member and senior resident at St. Peters Senior Citizen Corporation. HBA member Joe Keipp (River City Drywall) (right) sponsored the donation request.

The donation will be used to help renovate six senior-living apart buildings at St. Peters Senior Village,an independent living facility which offers a homelike community of 52 apartments. Keipp’s company, River City Drywall, will assist in painting the inside of the apartments.The St. Peters Senior Citizen Corporation was established in 1973 to offer fair and affordable housing for low income senior citizens.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.