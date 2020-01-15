Home Builders Association Donates $15,000 to Sts. Joachim & Ann Care Service

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), HBA Immediate Past President John Suelthaus of Kingbridge Homes (left) and presented a $15,000 donation to Amy Armour, grant writer for Sts. Joachim and Ann Care Service.

The donation will be used to help fund the Care Service’s Repairing Home Restoring Hope (RHRH) program which provides needed repairs and handicapped-accessible modifications to help low-income homeowners avoid the threat of homelessness. Typical needs addressed include repairing HVAC systems, roofs, floors, window and door replacement, plumbing and electrical problems, and correcting city/county code violations.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.