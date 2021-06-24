Home Builders Association Donates $15,000 to The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri & Kansas

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2021 HBA President Bill Wannstedt of Consort Homes (left) and HBA Executive Vice President Celeste Rueter (right) presented a $15,000 donation to The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri & Kansas’ director of philanthropy Patty Senft.

The donation will help grant the wish of a Park Hills, Mo., teen – a 12×12 she-shed with an open floor plan and loft space for a bed. The Make-A-Wish Foundation® of Missouri & Kansas creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses and has fulfilled the wishes of more than 8,900 local children since 1983. Research shows children who have wishes granted build the physical and emotional strength needed to fight a critical illness.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.

