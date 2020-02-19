Home Builders Association Donates $15,000 to Youth In Need

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), HBA Immediate President John Suelthaus of Kingbridge Homes (left) and HBA Executive Vice President Celeste Rueter (right) presented a $15,000 donation to Pat Holterman-Hommes, chief executive officer of Youth In Need.

The donation will be used to update and remodel the kitchen at Youth In Need’s emergency shelter. The improvements will address health, physical and psychological safety, as well as enhance the home-like environment for homeless youth who will use the kitchen as a gathering place to connect with staff and one another. Youth In Need’s Emergency Shelter is a 12-bed emergency residential center for male and female youth, ages 10-19, who are in crisis. The goal of the shelter is to stabilize crisis situations so that youth and families have an opportunity to receive the resources needed to promote healthy family functioning.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.