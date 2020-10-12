Home Builders Association Donates $15,000 to Youth In Need

Youth in Need Director of Development and Community Engagement Demetria Lightfoot accepted a $15,000 donation from the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF).

The donation will be used to update and remodel a unit at Youth In Need’s Supported Apartments. The improvements will address the hallways, bathroom, bedrooms, main living space and kitchen and create a safe and welcoming environment for youth who have experienced crises and trauma. Youth in Need provides comprehensive shelter and housing services in the aim of bettering the community and providing support to youth who need it most. Residents of the Supported Apartments are able to save money for their futures and receive life skills instruction and therapy services as they continue on their road to independence.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.

###