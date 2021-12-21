Home Builders Association Donates $15,000 to Youth In Need

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2021 HBA President Bill Wannstedt (Consort Homes) (left) presented a $15,000 donation to Youth In Need grants manager John Mertens.

The donation will be used to remodel a bathroom and replace the access ramp in the organization’s emergency shelter. The updates will make the emergency shelter safer and provide a more welcoming environment for youth who have experienced crises and trauma, important aspects to help them heal. Youth In Need provides comprehensive shelter and housing services in the aim of bettering the community and providing support to youth who need it most.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.

