Home Builders Association Donates $15,500 to Promise Community Homes

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2021 HBA President Bill Wannstedt of Consort Homes (left) presented a $15,500 donation to Promise Community Homes’ executive director Erin Eberhard and director of development and community relations Joanna Jones-Raymond.

The donation will be used to replace roofs at two of the organization’s houses that are homes to adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities. Promise Community Homes (formerly Rainbow Village) supports the foundational needs of people with intellectual/developmental disabilities by providing safe, affordable and well-maintained neighborhood homes. Every home is carefully designed for the comfort, safety and unique needs of each individual resident.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.