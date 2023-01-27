Home Builders Association Donates $15,764 to Youth in Need

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2023 HBA President Jeremy Roth (Elite Development Services/McBride Homes) (left) presented a $15,764 donation to Youth In Need director of philanthropy Demetria Lightfoot.

The donation will be used to renovate a bathroom at the organization’s emergency shelter. The updates will ensure the youth have a safe homes while in crisis and provide vulnerable young adults with a space that is comfortable, clean and updated. The youth in the emergency shelter have experienced significant, and often traumatic, life challenges. Youth In Need’s goal is to help prepare them with the skills needed to live a successful, independent life, and provide a warm and aesthetically pleasing space that they call home, even if temporarily.

The HBA is a local trade association of nearly 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.