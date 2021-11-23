Home Builders Association Donates $15,933 to Marygrove

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2021 HBA President Bill Wannstedt (Consort Homes) (left) presented a $15,933 donation to Marygrove chief development officer Courtney Noto.

The donation will be used to replace and reinstall kitchen cabinets in a transitional living home for 12 young women who are working toward achieving independence. Marygrove serves approximately 200 children and young adults each day (approximately 1,000 each year) who are struggling with behavioral, emotional or other mental health issues. These challenges are often the result of abuse, neglect or other early childhood traumas. The desired outcome for each child is to learn how to manage their mental health condition and develop life skills so they can move to a less restrictive environment.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.

