Home Builders Association Donates $16,950 to Marygrove

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2023 HBA President Jeremy Roth (Elite Development Services/McBride Homes) (left) presented a $16,950 donation to Marygrove development associate Annie Lorenz.

The donation will be used to replace flooring in the organization’s Rosewood and Aspen Cottages, which are part of Marygrove’s Therapeutic Residential Treatment Program and provide a home for 30 youth, ages 13-18, who are receiving the help they need to heal from their past experiences of trauma. Marygrove serves approximately 100 children and young adults each day who are struggling with behavioral, emotional or other mental health challenges. These challenges are often the result of abuse, neglect, homelessness, abandonment, and other trauma. Marygrove offers a continuum of behavioral health programs to help the at-risk youth learn to manage their conditions and develop the skills needed to live a productive and healthy life.

The HBA is a local trade association of nearly 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.