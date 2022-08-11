Home Builders Association Donates $17,624 to UCP Heartland

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2022 HBA President Jeremy Roth (Elite Development Services/McBride Homes) (left) and HBA Executive Vice President Celeste Rueter (right) presented a $17,624 donation to UCP Heartland’s major gifts officer Kevin Amstutz.

The donation will be used to replace the flooring at the organization’s Oak Tree Respite Home in Webster Groves, Mo. The unique respite program offers a fully staffed home-away-from-home for adults with developmental disabilities. Primary caregivers may schedule a planned or emergency visit for their loved ones while they travel or tend to their personal needs. UCP Heartland’s mission is to provide children and adults living with differing abilities the extraordinary care and support they need to thrive in school, at home, at work and in their community.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.

