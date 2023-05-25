Home Builders Association Donates $19,074 to St. Peters Senior Village

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2023 HBA President Jeremy Roth (Elite Development Services/McBride Homes) (left) presented a $19,074 donation to St. Peters Senior Village advancement chairperson Frances Kern.

The donation will be used to replace aging sidewalks and curbs that have become tripping hazards at St. Peters Senior Village, an independent living facility which offers a homelike community of 52 apartments. St. Peters Senior Village was established in 1973 to offer fair and affordable housing for low-income senior citizens.

The HBA is a local trade association of nearly 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.