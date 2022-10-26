Home Builders Association Donates $19,590 to St. Peters Senior Citizen Corporation

The Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF) has donated $19,590 to St. Peters Senior Citizen Corporation to replace gutters and downspouts on 13 senior-living apartment buildings within St. Peters Senior Village, an independent living facility which offers a homelike community of 52 apartments. The St. Peters Senior Citizen Corporation was established in 1973 to offer fair and affordable housing for low-income senior citizens.

The HBA is a local trade association of nearly 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.

