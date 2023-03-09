Home Builders Association Donates $20,000 to Beyond Housing

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2023 HBA President Jeremy Roth (Elite Development Services/McBride Homes) (left) presented a $20,000 donation to Beyond Housing senior director of housing Cory Dickens and maintenance superintendent Marcellus Speight.

The donation will be used to help rehabilitate a single-family home that will become affordable rental housing in the City of Normandy. The renovation will include clean-up and new windows, siding, gutters and roofing. Beyond Housing’s Housing Resource Coordination program works to improve the availability and accessibility of affordable housing, home ownership and economic opportunity. In combination with providing supportive services, the program helps individuals and families achieve residential stability and progress to long-term goals.

The HBA is a local trade association of nearly 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.