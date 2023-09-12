Home Builders Association Donates $20,000 to Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2023 HBA President Jeremy Roth (Elite Development Services/McBride Homes) (left) and HBA Executive Vice President Celeste Rueter (right) presented a $20,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis’ resource development operations manager Deirdre Schaneman.

The donation will go toward the building of multiple new Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis homes for families living at or below 50% of the area median income. The families chosen to purchase an affordable, quality Habitat home must complete 350 hours of sweat equity to help build their new home. To ensure the homebuyers’ long-term success, part of the sweat equity commitment includes coursework in home maintenance, insurance and budgeting.

The HBA is a local trade association of nearly 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.