Home Builders Association Donates $20,000 to Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2022 HBA President Jeremy Roth (Elite Development Services/McBride Homes) (left) and HBA Executive Vice President Celeste Rueter (right) presented a $20,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis’ resource development operations manager Dierdre Schaneman.

The donation will go toward the building of 16 new homes in the organization’s second and final phase of development in the Lookaway Summit neighborhood on the northern tip of St. Louis City. Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis helps people living at or below 50% of the area median income who are living in substandard rental housing to build and purchase their first home. Prospective home buyers provide sweat equity volunteer hours to help build their homes and also take coursework covering subjects including finance, budgeting, insurance and home maintenance.

The HBA is a local trade association of nearly 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.

