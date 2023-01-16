Home Builders Association Donates $20,000 to Love the Lou

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2023 HBA President Jeremy Roth (Elite Development Services/McBride Homes) (left) presented a $20,000 donation to Love the Lou LIVE director Tawana Lawson (center) and LINK director Rodney Tucker (right).

The donation will be used to assist in the full renovation of a vacant apartment building that is part of the organization’s revitalization plan in North St. Louis. Love the Lou’s mission is ​to enrich lives and environments in North St. Louis by creating where there is nothing, healing where there is brokenness, and joining where there is good. Its STL|LIVE program works with community volunteers to rehab homes in the area, which are then presented to identified residents with little access to home ownership through a “rent to own” lease agreement. STL|LINK is an apprenticeship program designed to connect North St. Louis residents to career opportunities. The renovated apartment will be home to several young adults involved in the program.

The HBA is a local trade association of nearly 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.