Home Builders Association Donates $20,000 to Promise Community Homes

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2023 HBA President Jeremy Roth (Elite Development Services/McBride Homes) (left) presented a $20,000 donation to Promise Community Homes executive director Matt Elmore and grants development manager Alison Erazmus.

The donation will be used to replace roofs at five of the organization’s residences for adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities. Promise Community Homes supports the foundational needs of people with intellectual/developmental disabilities by providing safe, affordable and well-maintained neighborhood homes. Every home is carefully designed for the comfort, safety and unique needs of each individual resident.

The HBA is a local trade association of nearly 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.